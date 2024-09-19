Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed the United States for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week. Two warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel have clashed in the state capital of Culiacan in what appears to be a fight for power. Gunmen have terrorized the city of 1 million, forcing businesses to close and schools to temporarily shut their doors.

