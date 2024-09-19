UK leader Starmer is facing flak for taking freebies. He says he’s done nothing wrong

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was elected in July on a promise to restore trust in politics. Now he’s trying to shake off criticism over donations from a wealthy businessman and the hefty salary of his most senior aide. The Labour Party leader has denied impropriety over thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes and eyeglasses paid for by Waheed Alli, a media entrepreneur and longtime Labour donor. Starmer is also facing grumbling among his own employees over the salary of chief of staff Sue Gray. The BBC disclosed that she is paid 170,000 pounds ($225,000) a year. That is about 3,000 pounds more than the prime minister’s salary. Starmer says he has always followed the rules.

