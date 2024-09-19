US troops finish deployment to remote Alaska island amid spike in Russian military activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — About 130 U.S. soldiers are returning to their bases after being deployed to a remote Alaska island amid a spike in Russian military activity off the western reaches of the U.S. The deployment of the 11th Airborne Division and two task forces included mobile rocket launchers and lasted about a week. It came during a massive Russian military exercise that included joint drills with China. Officials say it allowed the Army to test its capabilities to move troops and equipment in a short period of time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.