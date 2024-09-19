Weekly applications for US jobless benefits fall to the lowest level in 4 months

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in four months last week. Jobless claims fell by 12,000 to 219,000 for the week of Sept. 14, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s below analyst forecasts of 230,000 new filings. The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of weekly volatility, fell by 3,500 to 227,500. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits fell by 14,000 to about 1.83 million for the week of Sept. 7. That’s the fewest since early June. Weekly filings for unemployment benefits are considered largely representative of layoffs.

