A lost cat’s mysterious 2-month, 900-mile journey home to California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A gray cat living an extraordinary life of visits to the beach and trips to the lake went on his biggest adventure alone: traveling hundreds of miles from Wyoming to California. But how the feline made it home after getting lost in Yellowstone National Park during a summer camping trip remains a mystery. Shortly after Benny and Susanne Anguiano and their cats arrived at their camping site, Rayne Beau was startled and ran into the nearby trees. The cat was turned over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Roseville, California, about 900 miles (1,287 kilometers) from Yellowstone, on Aug. 3,

