California governor to sign a law to protect children from social media addiction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign a law making it illegal for social media platforms to knowingly provide addictive feeds to children without parental consent. The legislation will take effect in 2027. The policies are part of a growing push in states across the country to try to address the impacts of social media on the well-being of children. New York passed a law earlier this year allowing parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm. State attorneys general recently sent a letter to Congress asking them to require warning labels on social media platforms.

