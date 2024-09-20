Ex-Memphis police supervisor says there was ‘no need’ for officers to beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police supervisor says there was “no need” for five officers to punch, kick, and hit Tyre Nichols with a baton on the night he was fatally beaten after a traffic stop. Dewayne Smith says he arrived at the scene after the beating, and the officers did not tell him they had beaten Nichols. Instead they speculated that he was on drugs. Nichols died three days later, on Jan. 10, 2023, from his injuries. Smith is testifying in the federal trial of three former officers who have pleaded not guilty to charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice. Two other officers have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors.

