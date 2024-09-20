Footage shows NYPD officers firing at man with knife in subway shooting that wounded 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Footage of two New York City police officers opening fire at a subway station as they confronted a man holding a knife shows they fired at him as he was standing still, his arms by his side and his back to a train. Police officials have emphasized that the officers fired after Derell Mickles “charged” at one of them but footage released Friday offers a different view. The shooting put a bystander in the hospital in critical condition after a stray bullet hit him in the head. The NYPD chief of patrol has described it as a “tragic situation.”

