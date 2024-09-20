Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets. The strikes came a day after the militant group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel for a mass bombing attack. Israel’s military said the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border. Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets including multiple air defense bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade they said they’d struck for the first time. Hezbollah said the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

