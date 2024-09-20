Jury awards $116M to the family of a passenger killed in a New York no-door helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has awarded $116 million to the family of one of five people killed in a no-door helicopter. The craft crashed and sank in a New York City river in 2018 and left passengers trapped in their safety harnesses. The verdict came this week in the lawsuit over the death of 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan. Jurors faulted three companies in his death. Those include the one that arranged the flight, another that owned the helicopter and another that made a flotation device that malfunctioned in the crash. The chopper plunged into the East River after a passenger tether got caught on a floor-mounted fuel shutoff switch and stopped the engine. Only the pilot survived.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.