Mexican cartel leader’s son convicted of violent role in drug trafficking plot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of a Mexican drug cartel leader has been convicted of charges that he used violence to help his father operate one of the country’s largest and most dangerous narcotics trafficking organizations. A federal jury in Washington, D.C., deliberated for several hours over two days before convicting Rubén Oseguera on Friday of drug trafficking and gun charges. Oseguera, known as “El Menchito,” is the son of fugitive Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera and served as the “CJNG” cartel’s second-in-command before his extradition to the U.S. in February 2020.

