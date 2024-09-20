Police arrest 15-year old for making social media threats against DC schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a 15-year old boy on charges related to threats on social media that prompted an increased police presence at multiple schools in the nation’s capital. The Instagram post showing a firearm and a list of D.C. schools prompted police to station officers at several different schools on Thursday. The teenager was charged with making threats to kidnap or injure a person. Police later concluded that the teenager was not in possession of any firearms and had circulated an image he had found online.

