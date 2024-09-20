Skip to Content
Rising local star impresses with electric guitar performances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Adonis Loya, a 16-year-old student from El Paso, is juggling multiple responsibilities while pursuing his passion for rock and roll.

In addition to excelling in school and being part of his high school’s ROTC program and golf team, Adonis has made a name for himself as a talented electric guitarist.

He has performed the national anthem at the El Paso Chihuahuas game as well as at a Houston rugby event.

Despite having no musical background in his family, Adonis discovered his love for the guitar at a young age.

His father, Enrique Loya, expressed pride in his son's achievements, saying, “He’s done amazing. It’s just, it’s his passion.”

Adonis acknowledges the support he’s received from his parents, sharing, “It feels good, honestly, that I’m even able to have all of this.”

While many young musicians dream of emulating famous rock bands, Adonis has his own goals. “I don’t want to be the next Metallica or Megadeth. I want to be the next me,” he said.

With dreams of taking his music around the world, Adonis continues to work hard, balancing his commitments and chasing his passion for music.

