Trump Media plummets to new lows on the first day the former president can sell his shares

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. slumped to their lowest level ever early Friday morning, the first day that the company’s biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, is free to sell his shares. Shares of Trump Media fell 6.6% to $13.73 in early trading after the opening bell. Until now, Trump and other insiders have been unable to cash in because a lock-up agreement has prevented them from selling any of their shares since TMTG began trading publicly in March. Trump is the company’s biggest shareholder with 115 million shares, more than half of the company’s outstanding stock.

