Bowlers took to the lanes to raise money for those in need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Local bowlers gathered at Oasis Lanes in East El Paso Saturday morning to raise money at the Strike-Out Poverty Bowling Event.

Underserved Communities Foundation (UCF) and Texas Gas Service hosted the event with a goal of raising $25,000 to help those who are transitioning out of homelessness.

"There are a lot of people that are ready to transition, and they sleep on the floor. It's not very good to be focusing on your future when you can't get a good night's rest, and so we take over their house so they don't have to focus on that," said Diana Hastings with the Underserved Community Foundation.

The donations go towards items that will help those in-need to successfully transition out of homelessness, such as furnishings for an apartment.

Hastings adds these fundraising events become increasingly important for those getting back on their feet, especially when prices rise.