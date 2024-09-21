Congo frees 600 inmates at main prison in a bid to ease overcrowding

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say 600 prisoners in the country’s main prison have been freed as part of a process aimed at decongesting overcrowded prisons. Congo’s justice minister announced the move at a ceremony at the prison. Makala Central Prison has a capacity for 1,500 people. But the prison holds more than 12,000 inmates. Amnesty International says that most of them are awaiting trial. An attempted jailbreak at the prison earlier this month left at least 129 people dead. Inmates had increasingly grown frustrated with the poor conditions in the facility.

