Khalan Griffin’s late TD run helps Lamar beat Texas Southern 20-17

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 124 yards and two second-half touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring run with 1:05 to play, to help Lamar beat Texas Southern 20-17 Saturday night.

Lamar (3-1) faced fourth-and-8 from Tigers 21 with 1:28 left before back-to-back offsides penalties against Texas Southern. The first negated an interception in the end zone by MJ Hinson and the second gave the Cardinals a first-and-10 from the 11. Two plays later, Griffin ran off right tackle — virtually untouched — into the end zone to cap the scoring.

Chaunzavia Lewis, whose 7-yard touchdown run made it 10-0 just before halftime, ran for a 6-yard TD that gave Texas Southern (1-2) a 17-13 lead with 3:48 to play.

Jakolby Longino was 9-of-16 passing for 63-yards and added 43 yards rushing for the Cardinals. His 13-yard touchdown pass to Devyn Gibbs gave Lamar its first lead at 13-10 after Chris Esqueda missed the PAT attempt with 8:32 to play.

Griffin scored on a 1-yard run with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter that trimmed Lamar’s deficit to 10-7.

