McGill, Morris lead North Texas to 44-17 trouncing over Wyoming

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Makenzie McGill ran for three touchdowns to lead North Texas past Wyoming 44-17 on Saturday.

McGill scored on runs of 24, 4 and 2 yards on six carries for just 38 yards. Meanwhile, Shane Porter ran for 120 yards on 13 caries for a 9.2 yards per carry average.

McGill’s 4-yard score with 1:17 before halftime made it 24-10 for North Texas (3-1). On the kickoff, Tyler King ran it back 100 yards to bring Wyoming within a touchdown but the Cowboys never scored again.

Wyoming’s Evan Svoboda threw for 155 yards and a 41-yard touchdown to Sam Scott.

It was the first meeting between the two teams. The Cowboys (0-4) are off to their worst start since 2015 when they dropped their first six and finished 2-10.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football