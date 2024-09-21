New center-right government in France announced 2 months after divisive elections

PARIS (AP) — The French presidential palace has unveiled a new center-right government more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions. A left-wing coalition secured the most seats in June-July elections but failed to win an outright majority. Conservative French Prime Minister Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it. The new government was announced Saturday at the presidential palace.

