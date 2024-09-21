Secret Service’s next challenge: Keeping scores of world leaders safe at the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Next week’s high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly is bringing more than 140 world leaders to New York City, including the leaders of Israel, the Palestinians and Ukraine. Keeping them safe is the U.S. Secret Service’s next big challenge. The agency, under a cloud after a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, is confident in its multi-layer, multi-agency plan to protect the U.N. General Assembly. The plan — developed with New York City police and the U.N. Security and Safety Service, among other agencies — includes not just motorcades and protective details, but NYPD helicopters and patrol boats, a dozen U.N. security K-9 teams sweeping for explosives, road closures and traffic diversions.

