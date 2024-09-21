Suspect in 1977 Melbourne cold case arrested in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian news agency ANSA reports that a man suspected of the brutal killing of two women in Australia almost a half-century ago has been arrested in Rome on an international arrest warrant. The 65-year-old suspect has dual Greek and Australian citizenship. ANSA reported on Saturday that the man was detained at a Rome airport on Thursday after landing on a flight departed from Greece. Australian media reported that he reportedly lived in Greece where he was protected by the country’s statute of limitations. Australian police said they would start the process of extraditing the suspect and Italian courts would set the timeline.

