‘Terrifying’ twister damages homes and trees in English town but causes no casualties

LONDON (AP) — A rare tornado touched down in England, toppling trees, tearing off roof shingles and terrifying residents. Nobody was injured by the twister that struck Aldershot, a town about 30 miles southwest of London, at midday Friday. The Tornado and Storm Research Organization, a private research group, says the tornado traveled just over a mile and had a preliminary rating as light or mild. Resident Louise Le Poidevin says it was frightening as the winds swirled leaves around and bent over trees, but the twister lasted less than a minute. She says a gazebo flew by and landed on a fence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.