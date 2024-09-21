‘Terrifying’ twister damages homes and trees in English town but causes no casualties
LONDON (AP) — A rare tornado touched down in England, toppling trees, tearing off roof shingles and terrifying residents. Nobody was injured by the twister that struck Aldershot, a town about 30 miles southwest of London, at midday Friday. The Tornado and Storm Research Organization, a private research group, says the tornado traveled just over a mile and had a preliminary rating as light or mild. Resident Louise Le Poidevin says it was frightening as the winds swirled leaves around and bent over trees, but the twister lasted less than a minute. She says a gazebo flew by and landed on a fence.