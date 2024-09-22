Lebanese doctor races to save the eyes of those hurt by exploding tech devices

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese ophthalmologist has been working around the clock trying to keep up with the flood of patients with eye injuries after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded en masse. Elias Jaradeh says he has lost track of how many eye operations he has performed since the explosions happened. He has managed to save the sight of some, but many will never see again. Lebanese hospitals and medics were inundated after thousands of hand-held devices belonging to the Hezbollah group detonated simultaneously across Lebanon. At least 37 people were killed and around 3,000 were wounded. Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement in the explosions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.