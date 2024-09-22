U.S. urges citizens to leave Lebanon as conflict escalates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. is urging its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as they can, as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate.

Israel said it has been conducting new strikes against the Iran-backed group in Lebanon Sunday.

This after Hezbollah launched more than 100 projectiles into Israel overnight, according to the IDF.

Israel says some of Hezbollah's projectiles were shot down, but there was at least one direct hit, and falling debris caused fires and injured at least four people.

The IDF has announced new restrictions on public activities in northern Israel and parts of the occupied Golan Heights.

An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delaying his trip to the U.N. General Assembly until Friday for now.