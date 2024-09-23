Anti-money laundering group suspends Colombia after President Petro declassifies confidential report

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — The Egmont Group, an international organization that fights money laundering, said it will suspend Colombia from its global information sharing platform. The decision came after Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro shared confidential information that Colombian officials had obtained from the group during one of his speeches on national television. In a statement published Monday, the Egmont Group said that Colombia’s government will not have access to a secure web used by the group to share data on financial crimes and that can be accessed by 177 member countries. The group said the measure will remain in effect while it further investigates the situation.

