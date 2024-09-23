Kentucky judge allegedly killed by sheriff remembered for public service as residents seek answers

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers is being remembered for his public service. Residents are looking for answers to unravel a mystery still shaking their tiny Appalachian town — why their popular sheriff is behind bars and charged with the murder. State police say the preliminary investigation indicates Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times last Thursday following an argument in the courthouse. Mullins died at the scene, and Stines surrendered without incident. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder. Police haven’t offered any details about a possible motive.

