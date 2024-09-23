Man fatally shot by police in Connecticut appeared to fire as officers neared, report says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A preliminary report says a man shot to death by Connecticut police officers last week was wanted for robbery and appeared to fire a single shot as officers tried to apprehend him. A state inspector general’s report released Monday says the 36-year-old was struck several times Thursday evening by three members of a New Haven Police Department task force in West Haven. Conley had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a robbery and a related firearm charge. The New Haven police chief told reporters at a news conference Monday that he believes the officers used appropriate force.

