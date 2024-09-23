Singapore opens its first ministerial graft trial in nearly half a century

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s first minister corruption trial in nearly half a century has begun, with former Transport Minister S. Iswaran battling charges in a rare scandal in the Asian financial hub known for its squeaky clean government. Iswaran faces 35 charges of accepting gifts from two businesspeople valued at over $300,000. Singapore ministers are among the most well-paid in the world. Although the amount involved in Iswaran’s case appeared relatively minor, his indictment is an embarrassment to the long-ruling People’s Action Party, which prides itself on a clean image. In a twist at the start of the trial, local media reported that prosecutors will now proceed with only five charges — four related to public servants obtaining valuable things and one charge of obstruction of justice.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.