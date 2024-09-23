Tropical Storm John forms in the Pacific and may cause flooding in southern Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm John has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and may bring flooding to southern Mexico later in the week. U.S. forecasters said the storm had 40 mph winds early Monday and was about 150 miles south of Punta Maldonado, Mexico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Punta Maldonado to Salina Cruz. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in that area within 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said John was nearly stationary but was likely to move closer to the southern Mexico coast Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also forecast to get stronger before landfall. Torrential rainfall is forecast in coastal Chiapas and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero.

