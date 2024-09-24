California judge charged in wife’s death is arrested on suspicion of drinking alcohol while on bail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has been taken into custody after another judge contended that he lied about drinking alcohol while out on bail on a charge of killing his wife. Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s new bail was set at $2 million. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter said if Ferguson is able to pay it, he will be barred from attending any establishment that serves alcohol. Ferguson is charged with the murder of his wife and has pleaded not guilty. An alcohol monitor registered that he had been drinking in August. Ferguson told the court he had applied hand sanitizer. Hunter said that was a “ridiculous story.”

