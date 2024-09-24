EPISD annouced a new “Algebra  for  All” initiative for middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District annouced the “Algebra for All” initiative. The district says it is designed to elevate the math skills of middle school students. Therefore, they will now be offering Algebra I to 8th graders. They state this will allow them to get a head start on high school coursework.

"It is our fundamental belief that all students can succeed with strong support systems and high expectations, which we offer. By implementing Algebra I for all 8th graders, we set high expectations and provide equitable access to rigorous coursework," said Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

As of now, seven campuses are piloting the program during the 2024-25 school year. The district's says the decision to introduce advanced math courses early is backed by research showing that students who take such courses benefit from higher-paying jobs and are more likely to earn a college degree.