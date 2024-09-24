Ex-officer testifies in tears he’s sorry for Tyre Nichols beating. ‘I made his child fatherless’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer who has pleaded guilty to violating Tyre Nichols’ civil rights testified in tears Tuesday, saying that he made Nichols’ young son fatherless, and that he’s sorry and wishes he had stopped the punches. Desmond Mills took the stand Tuesday in the federal criminal trial of three of his former colleagues. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith are charged in the January 2023 pummeling. Mills is the second former officer to testify under a plea deal. Nichols three days after the beating.

