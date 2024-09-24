In effort to refute porn-site message report, Mark Robinson campaign hires a law firm

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson says his campaign has hired a law firm to help investigate a CNN report stating he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board — something he denies. Tuesday’s announcement comes as more North Carolina Republicans disturbed by last week’s report said the GOP should shift its focus to competitive in-state races if Robinson can’t formally refute the accusations quickly. The sitting lieutenant governor says the firm will “will leave no stone unturned.” In the fallout from the report, most of Robinson’s top campaign staffers quit and the Republican Governors Association said it will no longer support Robinson.

