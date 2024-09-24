Italy’s automotive workers plan to strike on Oct. 18 over a fall in output at Stellantis

ROME (AP) — Italy’s main metalworkers union says workers in the automotive sector will go on strike on Oct. 18 in protest of declining output from Stellantis, the biggest carmaker in the country. The unions also called for a national demonstration in Rome on the same day. Stellantis, which was created in 2021 from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler with PSA Peugeot, registered a sharp drop in output at most of its Italian plants in the first half of 2024, according to data provided by the FIM-CISL union. Over the past 17 years, the struggling carmaker has slashed its Italian production by nearly 70%

