Sri Lanka’s new leader appoints the first female prime minister in 24 years

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sworn in an opposition lawmaker as his prime minister, making her the country’s first woman to head the government in 24 years. Harini Amarasuriya, 54, a university lecturer and activist, comes from a similar background as Dissanayake and both are members of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition. His victory in Saturday’s election over the former president and an opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came after Sri Lankans rejected the old political guard whom they blamed for pushing the country into an unprecedented economic crisis.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.