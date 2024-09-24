Union workers at Hawaii’s largest hotel go on strike

HONOLULU (AP) — Around 2,000 hotel workers went on strike Tuesday at the world’s largest Hilton hotel and the biggest hotel in Hawaii. The workers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village are now among the more than 4,000 hotel workers striking at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego and San Francisco. Guests seemed unaffected by the chants, whistles and drum beats coming from striking workers outside the sprawling resort in the Hawaii tourist hotspot of Waikiki. Union leaders say the strike will continue until they win a new contract. Workers are calling for conditions including higher wages, more manageable workloads and a reversal of cuts implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

