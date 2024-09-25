10th death reported in Boar’s Head deli meat listeria outbreak

A 10th person has died in an ongoing outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a now-closed Boar’s Head deli meat plant in Virginia. At least 59 people in 19 states have been sickened by the bacteria first detected in liverwurst. Boar’s Head officials shut down the plant in Jarratt, Virginia, earlier this month and stopped making liverwurst. Inspection reports revealed problems including mold, insects, dripping water and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment. The company earlier recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat products sold across the U.S.

