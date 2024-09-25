About 60 Lazio fans detained with weapons ahead of Europa League game in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A group of about 60 Lazio fans were stopped by German authorities after attempting to avoid a police escort ahead of a Europa League game against Dynamo Kyiv and were found to be carrying knives, clubs and other weapons. Police says the fans were checked late Tuesday and detained until Wednesday. Lazio says in a statement that the fans held overnight were banned from attending Wednesday’s game but that there were no arrests. Dynamo Kyiv is playing its home games in Hamburg because of the war in Ukraine. Lazio supporters have a long history of creating trouble and the Italian club has been hit with numerous sanctions both in Serie A and Europe.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.