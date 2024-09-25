Dominican president warns of ‘drastic measures’ if anti-gang mission in Haiti fails

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of the Dominican Republic has warned that his administration would take “drastic measures” to protect the country if a U.N.-backed mission in neighboring Haiti targeting gang violence fails. Luis Abinader did not provide details of what action he might take during his speech Wednesday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He said the current mission needs to be fully established so that free and transparent elections can be held, adding that if the mission fails, “Haiti’s collapse would be imminent.” Haiti shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

