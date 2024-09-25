House panel investigating Trump assassination attempts is holding its first hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempts against Donald Trump is set to hold its first public hearing. The hearing comes as lawmakers rush to ensure candidate safety just weeks before the U.S. presidential election. The panel has spent the last two months trying to decipher the security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at Trump during a July 13 campaign rally. The hearing Thursday will be the first time the group will focus on the use of local law enforcement by the Secret Service, featuring testimony from Pennsylvania state and Butler County police officials.

