Intelligence officials have briefed the Trump campaign on Iranian threats. A look at what’s known

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials say they have met with Donald Trump’s campaign amid what the campaign says are “real and specific” threats on the candidate. Intelligence officials wouldn’t say whether there is evidence of a new plot against Trump, or whether they instead reviewed several recent threats from Iran. In July, authorities boosted Trump’s security after linking a threat against Trump’s life to Iran. Iranian hackers also stole information from Trump’s campaign. Authorities have given no reason to believe two recent attempts on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania and a golf course in Florida have any connection to Iran.

