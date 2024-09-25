Ukraine urges world leaders not to seek ‘an out’ from Russia’s war instead of true peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president is urging global leaders at the U.N. to stand with his country and not seek “an out” instead of a “real, just peace.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, over two years into Russia’s war in his country. At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, he says there’s no alternative to the “peace formula” he presented two years ago. Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

