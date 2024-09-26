New Chinese nuclear attack submarine sank during construction, US defense official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. defense official says satellite imagery shows that China’s newest nuclear submarine sank while under construction. The official said Thursday that the submarine sank likely between May and June, when satellite images showed cranes that would be necessary to lift it off the bottom of the river. China has been building up its naval fleet at a breakneck pace, and the U.S. considers China’s rise one of its main future security concerns. Beijing has not acknowledged the sinking. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the submarine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.