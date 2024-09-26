Russian missiles and drones target Kyiv for 5 hours, hitting Ukraine’s power grid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine’s air defenses battled an overnight Russian aerial attack on the capital Kyiv for five hours. Meanwhile, missiles and drones again hammered the Ukrainian power grid that has been hit repeatedly during the war that is now deep into its third year. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said the Kyiv attack on Wednesday night injured at least two people. Authorities say a kindergarten, a gas pipe, and around 20 cars were damaged in the city. Long-range strikes have been a hallmark of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, with civilian areas often hit. Attacks on the electricity network have knocked out around 70% of Ukraine’s energy generation capacity, according to the United Nations, bringing blackouts as another winter approaches.

