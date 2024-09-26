Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches

He has sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches. The Republican presidential candidate unveiled the “Official Trump Watch Collection” on Thursday. The most expensive costs $100,000. Another “Fight Fight Fight” model is listed at $499. Trump has hawked a series of branded products since he launched his 2024 campaign, following his long tradition of melding his political and business interests. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign referred questions about the licensing deal to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment. TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC also did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the deal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.