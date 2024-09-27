As political scandal grips NYC, a fictional press conference puzzles some New Yorkers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stone-faced authorities stepping up to a podium. A scrum of reporters jostling for a quote. Popping flashbulbs and pandemonium. The spectacle played out across a public plaza from the federal courthouse where New York City Mayor Eric Adams was arraigned on federal bribery charges Friday morning. But it had nothing to do with the stunning indictment. Instead, it was a film crew shooting an episode of “Law & Order.” It just happened to feature actors briefing TV cameras and journalists. Still, the scene offered a funhouse mirror of the fast-moving corruption scandal that has created a political crisis for the real mayor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.