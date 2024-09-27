As the Ukraine war enters a critical period, the EU moves ahead without the US

BRUSSELS (AP) — The war in Ukraine is entering a critical period as the European Union enters a new era. The EU has decided to take more responsibility for what it sees as an existential threat to security in its neighborhood. In a major move, it is preparing to help Ukraine rebuild its economy without waiting for the U.S. lead. EU envoys are working on a proposal to give Ukraine a hefty loan package worth up to $39 billion. It was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a trip to Kyiv last week. It’s part of a G7 loan scheme, but as Russia makes battlefield gains and a U.S. election approaches, the EU is going it alone for now.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.