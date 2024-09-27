District attorney’s office staffer tried to make a bomb to blow up migrant shelter, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A staffer in a New York City district attorney’s office has been arrested after attempting to make an explosive to attack a migrant shelter located across from his apartment. Police say in a criminal complaint filed Thursday that Derek Klever had grown frustrated with partying at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst. The 27-year-old paralegal confided to an acquaintance that he was going to combine the contents of fireworks with nails, gasoline and other materials to create rudimentary explosives. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal possession of a weapon, among other counts. Klever’s lawyer declined to comment.

