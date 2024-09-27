Tropical Storm John causing severe flooding along Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm John has caused a total of eight deaths in southern Mexico. Five days of heavy rains have generated severe flooding and mudslides in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. John was lingering off the Pacific coast just short of a second landfall early Friday. It hit further east on the coast Monday as a Category 3 hurricane. The flooding is so bad in Acapulco that the head of the municipal civil defense agency said that authorities were starting to use boats inside the city to rescue people from low-lying neighborhoods. Acapulco still hasn’t recovered from Hurricane Otis last October.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.