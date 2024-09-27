Truck carrying lithium batteries sparks fire and snarls operations at the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A big rig carrying lithium batteries that overturned and sparked a fire has snarled operations at the Port of Los Angeles. The truck overturned Thursday, shutting down a key bridge in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. No one was injured in the accident, but officials say the Vincent Thomas Bridge could stay closed into Saturday. Several terminals at the Port of Los Angeles were closed Friday. Firefighters are letting the fire burn itself out due to the hazardous materials.

